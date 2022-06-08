This was the inaugural year of the Mascotte Charter School’s Kiwanis of Clermont’s K-Kids Club and they made the most of it with a community-wide Christmas toy drive; a food drive for The Neighborhood Center of South Lake; and a school-wide teacher appreciation project, as well as several other ventures.
In recognition of this, an end of school year party on May 17 was celebrated, as well as a big thank you to Faculty Advisor Megan Williams for her dedication and support.
ABOUT K-KIDS
Kiwanis Kids (K-Kids) is an organization for elementary school students with a goal of helping the students discover their passion to serve, desire to lead and their ability to engage and collaborate with others to better the school and community.
Chuck Seaver handles news information for the Kiwanis Club of Clermont