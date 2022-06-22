EDITOR’S NOTE: Dark Horse Stables and its effort to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned racehorses from St Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, will be the subject of an upcoming series of investigative articles to be conducted by the News Leader.
On what was a beautiful day on the Clermont Chain of Lakes on June 5, community boaters turned-up in their droves to support Dark Horse Stables latest fundraiser for ailing racehorses.
Kay Plussa and her husband Mark organized a free concert off their boat dock featuring local singer Tim Hargis, with all proceeds and donations going to support the animals rescued from St Thomas. (Plussa keeps her horse Pride at Dark Horse Stables in Groveland, where owner Laura Prieto and supporters are working tirelessly for the abandoned horses.)
She called on the boating community to show-up at her dock on Lake Minnehaha for the concert and they didn’t disappoint, raising an incredible $3210 for the horses.
“We counted around 60 boats at any one time.That’s a lot of people who came to show their support,” Plussa said. “We are so grateful to everyone who spent their afternoon with us for such a worthy cause.”
The event proved popular, such that Hargis sang an additional; boaters snapped-up raffle tickets for baskets that were donated and made-up by Julie Lacke, Gayle and Natalie Dowman, Colleen Pflanz, Joan Kyle, Sandy Martin, Joy Caldwell and Karen Gelaides.
The baskets, which were all valued at more than $100 each, featured different themes including a lake theme, a picnic basket with food and Dark Horse wine and glasses.
Other raffle prizes included a horse riding package; a margarita lovers basket; a basket with two bottles of bourbon and two whiskey glasses; and Dark Horse Stables T-shirts emblazoned with “I helped save a horse’s life!”
“We had people show-up who didn’t even have boats!” said Plussa. “The plight of these U.S.-born racehorses has really touched people’s hearts, with so many people wanting to help them.
ABOUT THE EFFORT
All proceeds go toward providing care and veterinary attention to the six horses already rescued and living at Dark Horse Stables until they are rehabilitated.
Funds to bring the other racehorses still stranded is urgently sought.
WANT TO HELP?
The PayPal address is: triplehranchvi@gmail.com and proceeds will go towards the care of the horses still in St. Thomas until such time as they can be transported to Dark Horse Stables..