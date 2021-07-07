“As the community continues to emerge from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and return to more normal operations, Lake County Schools is ending virtual public input at School Board meetings and workshops. Starting in July, the district will allow only in-person public input, as was the practice prior to the pandemic,” the district announced in a June 29 news release.
According to the district, no one sought to offer public comment virtually at the most recent meeting, held June 28. That Zoom-based virtual option has been available to the public for about a year.
“As positivity rates declined, the district has changed some of its safety protocols. Masks are now optional, larger gatherings are allowed and district leaders have determined that the virtual public input link is no longer a necessity,” the district stated.
At the meetings, each speaker is given three minutes to address the board, according to the district.