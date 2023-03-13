Where were you on Feb. 25 if you weren’t in downtown Clermont, celebrating Clermont Main Street’s “Spring Forward Around the World Festival” — a celebration devoted to the many varied aspects that make Clermont live up to its motto, “The Choice of Champions.”
Everywhere you looked up and down West Montrose Street and the adjacent side streets, dozens of crafts, clothing, gifts, decor, travel, jewelry vendors hawked their wares.
One of those was first-time vendor Erica Langley, owner of Fifth Lane Styles, who along with her daughter, was selling colorful hats.
“This Clermont event is really wonderful,” she said. “We will be back!”
Food vendors were also in proliferation, enticing young and old alike with ice cream, beverages, snacks and foods — all of these from around the world, just as it was billed.
Many of the downtown Clermont stores and restaurants joined in the celebration and were packed with people. Amanda Walsh, of Cheeser’s Palace Café, and her team were busy all day serving breakfasts and lunches.
Of course, what is any festival without entertainment? Among those filling the bill included Eddie Craft; Caribbean steel drums by Junior Harris; saxophonist Jay Guess; harpist Julie Frankouz of Dubai; a mariachi band; and cloggers.
Children’s entertainment included a bounce house, horse rides from Spirit Stables, and Train Around the World rides.
Sandy Farnsworth and Gaynell Kelley, with Clermont Main Street, expressed their appreciation being able to put on the event, which attracted many and exposed them to high quality wares from across the world, including South America, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean and America.
Not all vendors were there to sell merchandise or services, but to provide assistance. Among those was Give A Day Foundation founders Sandra and Otis Taylor. They were on hand to help support the event, sponsors and vendors with a team of seven volunteers.
“We love Clermont,” said Sandra Taylor. “We want to welcome teens, parents and people of any age to join us to help others within our community.”
ABOUT GIVE A DAY
https://giveadayfoundation.org/
ABOUT CLERMONT MAIN STREET
Clermont Main Street meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month from 8-9:30 a.m.
352-995-7799
www.ClermontDowntownPartnership.com
email: director@clermontdowntown.com
TO LEARN MORE
Sandy Farnsworth
352-617-8788
906-280-4473