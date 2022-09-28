Can you imagine your children getting headaches from reading and needing eyeglasses to see the board in their classroom, and feeling unable to do anything about it, even though you are working full time just to make ends meet there are no extra dollars to cover the cost of eyeglasses. No need to imagine. It’s a reality.
Now imagine an organization that comes to your child’s school and does free eye exams. In addition to that they are able to provide eyeglasses to those in need at no charge. No need to imagine. It’s a reality.
And a godsend.
One recipient shared: “Because of the eyeglasses you provided, this single mom has a weight lifted off her shoulders on how she will afford two pairs of glasses. Thank you so much from my daughters and I.”
This grant was provided to Florida Vision Quest through Community Foundation’s Live Well-Health & Wellness Fund.
But that’s not all the Community Foundation is involved.
Did you know that drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children under 5?
The Florida Department of Children and Families says more children in Florida under the age of five died from drowning than in any other state. In 2021, Florida reported the most child drownings in the last 12 years, increasing nearly 30%. (May 22, 2022)
Many families do not have the resources to provide the life-saving skill of swimming for their children. Knowing this is a great need the Community Foundation has partnered with organizations since 2017 to provide swimming lessons and transportation to underprivileged children.
Every year the program has grown so our impact has grown. This summer we partnered with the Southlake Aquatica, to provide swim lessons to children at the Elise Tomlinson Center and Mascotte Charter Elementary.
“We would like to thank the Community Foundation and Southlake Aquatica for an awesome swimming experience for the children. The lessons were organized and structured to be able to handle our 21 children,” said Linda Cowels at the Elise Tomlinson Center “Many of the kids felt nervous although excited to learn, and the instructors made the lessons enjoyable and safe. The children gained confidence to swim.”
Cowels related a success story.
“One of those children, DJ, was very excited. His attitude regarding swimming went from one of fear to one of confidence,” she said. “He went home and told his grandparents that he is now a professional swimmer.
And it continues.
A lifeguarding course for high school students so that they will have the ability to secure a good summer job was added. Because of the generosity of donors who established the Friends of South Lake Fund, an endowed fund to support swimming safety in our community that will go on in perpetuity.
For over 27 years the Community Foundation has been providing support to the nonprofit organizations and have funded over $9 million into our community. Each year we open our grant application process to the 501(c)(3)’s that provide programming to our South Lake residents.
Applications are reviewed by our grant committee and the finalists are presented and voted on by our Board of Directors. We celebrate and support the good work provided by our nonprofit friends through our endowment.
We can work with donors to fulfill their philanthropic goals, whatever interest or cause a donor may have. The two funds that I mentioned will continue to have an impact on the lives of residents in our South Lake community.
We are the “legacy builders” and can work with you to establish your legacy in the community where you have worked, lived and love. Just recently, a resident of South Lake passed away, but he wanted to make a difference with his estate. He had no children and working with his local estate planning attorney, who knows of the work we do and trusts in us, an agreement was signed to start an endowed fund for survivors of 9/11.
This was a cause that meant so very much to Mr. DeMuth. We are honored to be able to donate annually to organizations providing support to the survivors of 9/11. Fulfilling the requests of our donors is always our highest priority.
Other ways members of our community can make an impact is through our Community Partnership Program which we recently kicked off. We are joining with local businesses to invest with us to fulfill their philanthropic goals and support the work of the Community Foundation.
Businesses can choose to invest at four different levels of sponsorship and direct that investment towards our endowment, a gift that gives forever! Or to our administrative fund that allows us to increase our annual grant budget, so the nonprofit organizations directly benefit from these investments.
Whether you are an individual, corporation or a family that has interest in establishing your legacy or having an impact with your philanthropic dollars, we would like to have a conversation. You don’t have to have millions of dollars to make a difference! Even a small percentage of your estate can help to make a difference forever! Recent research conducted by the Florida Philanthropic Network found that over the next ten years over $884 billion dollars in wealth will be transferred in Florida. In just Lake County alone $18 billion will be transferred. Investing even 5% of those new endowed assets locally for impact over 20 years would generate enough local financing to support construction of workforce housing, help low-income entrepreneurs launch businesses, and support nonprofit capital projects.
Do you like animals? We can structure a fund agreement to make sure a local organization receives funding annually, forever. Would you like to help veterans? We can do that too! You see, whatever is important to you, we can help make that happen. The great thing about partnering with us is that you can be confident your wishes will always be honored as you intended!
Check out our website at www.cfslc.org for upcoming events and to learn more about how you can make a difference in your community.
Announcement appeared in the Aug. 24th edition of the News Leader that Kathy Smith would be retiring from the Community Foundation by the start of 2023. Both the News Leader and the community will miss her presence, yet wish her godspeed on the new parth before her.