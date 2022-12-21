“And she brought forth her first-born son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.” (Luke 2:7)
No room? The innkeeper was in a difficult position: Do I inconvenience a guest that got there first? Or do I help these poor latecomers?
Growing up in church, I have heard many sermons about the innkeeper who was just interested in money or other concerns. It may be true that he was only interested in keeping the peace, not wanting to inconvenience someone from their room, not realizing that Mary was just about to have a baby. We are not sure of the circumstances that the innkeeper was dealing with. As they say “Hindsight is 20/20.”
We do know that the innkeeper could have made room for Mary and Joseph if he really wanted to help. There are many excuses that people use to get out of doing good. We, like the innkeeper, get so caught up with the busy days and stresses of work that we often overlook the very important things like family, good works, kindness and loving as we should.
Everyone has the same choice to make. Will we make room for Jesus Christ?
“He came unto his own, and his own received him not. But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name...And the Word was made flesh and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.” (John 1:11-14)
The promise of Christ’s coming had been foretold by many Old Testament prophets. The town of Bethlehem had been named as the location of the Messiah’s birth.
“But thou, Bethlehem, though thou be little...out of thee shall he come unto me that is to be ruler in Israel; whose goings forth have been from old, from everlasting.” (Micah 5:2)
The innkeeper was not ready or willing to make room for Jesus.
We sing a wonderful carol “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” written by Pastor Phillip Brooks of Philadelphia in 1868 that calls on us to “let Christ into our hearts, to cast out our sin”; for He is the only way of salvation.
“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh to the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6)
O little town of Bethlehem, how still we see thee lie;
Above thy deep and dreamless sleep, The silent stars go by,
Yet in thy dark streets shineth The everlasting Light;
The hopes and fears of all the years, Are met in thee to-night.
O, holy child of Bethlehem, Descend to us we pray;
Cast out our sin and enter in, Be born in us today.
We hear the Christmas angels, The great glad tidings tell;
O, come to us abide with us, Our Lord, Emmanuel
“And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life. These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.” (1 John 5:11-13)
Every person born has the same dilemma as the innkeeper. Will you make room for Jesus? Have you made room for Jesus? Make room today by asking for forgiveness for your sin and accepting Jesus as Savior of your life. Merry Christmas.
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader at Faith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.
