Two middle school teachers and one essential school employee have been informed they are among the top leaders in their profession.
One of them is December Hall, a science teacher at East Ridge Middle school, while the other is Angela Pylant, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Pine Ridge Elementary. Each, and a third who teaches in Eustis, received a surprise announcement that they are finalists for the title of Lake County Schools Rookie Teacher of the Year.
Additionally, three district employees who provide essential support to ensure schools run smoothly were tapped as finalists for Lake County School-Related Employee of the Year.
Nancy DeNapoli, a food service manager at Lost Lake Elementary has been nominated as a top essential employee.
The Rookie Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year finalists were notified Dec. 6 by Superintendent Diane Kornegay; school board members Marc Dodd, Mollie Cunningham, and Tyler Brandeburg; and a caravan of representatives from the district and the Education Foundation of Lake County
The entourage visited each of the finalists’ schools to announce their recognition and to celebrate with their principals and other school staff.
The 2023 School-Related Employee of the Year will be feted and recognized with all school-related-employees at a reception presented by the Insight Credit Union on March 7, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Venetian Center in Leesburg.
The 2024 Rookie Teacher of the Year will be announced at the reception, as well. The event will be hosted by the Education Foundation of Lake County, which coordinates recognition events for the school district.
