Normal may never be the same in our new post-COVID world but it sure is nice to see some familiar signs that our old and familiar community life is returning.
Wasn’t it great to see folks show up and enjoy the July 4 celebration?
The annual Red, White and Boom event returned to the shores of Lake Minneola this year (see pages 16 and 17 for photos of the event) and you could tell that there was pent-up demand for some old-fashioned fun and fireworks.
Too many of us have lived the life of social isolation, attending functions through a computer screen and missing human interaction and communal activity.
That’s why it was great to see thousands of our neighbors show up at the lake and enjoy the food trucks, entertainment and of course, the spectacular display of fireworks.
Hats off to the organizers of this fun event for bringing it back and making sure that we celebrated our collective national birthday in style.
And there are more signs of life returning to normal on the horizon, too.
Six Lake County community leaders will step out of their comfort zones this summer to raise money for Lake County Schools teachers and students at the 15th Annual Stepping Out for Education, Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24.
It’s our own version of Dancing With the Stars and it is another returning event that was a COVID casualty last year.
If you are still wondering if we are all yearning to get out and have some fun, the fact that this event is already sold out should be proof enough.
But you can still help out this worthy cause because donations are still being accepted.
The celebrity dancers this year are:
Dr. Emily Feltner, Assistant Superintendent, Lake County Schools
Kristin Jamieson, Branch Manager, Success Mortgage Partners.
Dina Simpson, Owner, Renew Day Spa and Renew Hair Salon
Tyler J. Borowski, Deputy Tax Collector, Lake County Tax Collector
Jerome Brouhard, Manager and Sommelier, Maggie’s Attic
Mayor Tim Murry, City of Clermont
Maybe next year they will invite our new ballroom dancing editor, Steve Steiner, to participate. That’s if they allow a “ringer” on stage!
Jim Gouvellis is the publisher of The Clermont News Leader. He can be reached at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com