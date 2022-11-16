As I write this (Nov. 11), while several political races have yet to be decided, the actual day itself, Election Day, is over; this despite the fact the “shadow” campaign for the 2024 presidential election has now commenced.
I have to confess, I am disappointed. No, not by the results, but by the TV advertisements. These had to be the most boring of recent memory. Had it not been for the fact I already knew who the candidates were and their party affiliation, it would have been quite easy to switch out the candidates and their advertisements.
Without exception, all were cut from the same mold, cookie cutter in nature. Ho-hum. Boring.
Just about the only one that stuck in mind was the one when Gov. DeSantis’ wife spoke about how he was there for her and their children as she battled cancer. So, he was a good and dutiful husband and father. That doesn’t necessarily equate to whether he is a good governor. But it was memorable. Sort of. But only because all other political ads weren’t.
As for Charlie Crist’s advertising campaign … wait a sec! Did he even have one?
Where was the pop? The pazazz? Where was LBJ’s atom bomb countdown commercial? Or Reagan’s Golden City on the Hill? How about George H.W. Bush’s Willie Horton ads? How about Clinton’s It’s the economy, stupid? Or Trump’s Make America Great Again?
I’m reminded of the orange juice commercials in the 1970s: “Orange juice. It’s not just for breakfast anymore.” Or the Levy’s Rye Bread advertisements: “You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy Levy’s Rye Bread.”
But why am I reminded?
Because this year’s crop of political ads were (yes, pun intended) off-year elections. The exciting ones I just wrote about as examples were presidential ads. So, how about these admonitions to those who were responsible for boring ads:
“Exciting political ad campaigns. These are not just for presidential elections anymore.” And this: “You don’t have to be running for president to run exciting advertising.”