Belk’s Charity Day Sale is planned for May 5-6. Since 2012, Belk’s has dedicated and supported nonprofits, and is now accepting applications from nonprofits (and this also includes schools and school related organizations such as PTOs/PTAs, booster clubs, etc.).
To participate, visit the Belk store at 270 Citrus Tower Blvd., and ask for the manager on duty; or call 352-243-2227; or email: bssportzfan@aol.com and write “Charity Day” in the subject line.
The way it works is, participating charities will sell $5 tickets and the charity that’s selling tickets will earn 100% of the proceeds. Customers who purchase the ticket receive their $5 back on their first purchase at the register.