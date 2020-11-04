The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County is hosting a lecture by Carol Clendinen, a licensed mental health counselor, on “The Ongoing Mental Health Crisis in Lake County,” Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. Part of a Social Justice Online Lecture Series designed to explore the major social justice issues facing Lake County, the online program is free and open to the public.
To participate via the internet or hear the lecture by phone, register through the Zoom link provided on the home page of www.lakecountyuu.net.