The students pictured represent the Pre-K, VPK, and Kindergarten through fifth grade students who were chosen to represent their class as Terrific Kids for the month of November at Groveland Elementary School.
(Student(s) whose face(s) is/are covered with a smiley face icon have not had permission given to have their face(s) and name(s) publicized.)
These students were recognized recently with a ceremony acknowledging their accomplishments.
The adults in the photos are Nichole Moses, principal, and Thomas Battisto, with the Clermont Kiwanis Club.