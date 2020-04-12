Now is the Time for a New Fence

During these extremely sensitive times Complete Custom Fence wants you to know that we will remain open to serve our community and help secure their properties.
We would like you to know, that we are committed to our customers safety and comfort. Our staff is following all of the recommended health and safety guidelines.
For over two decades we have been adding beauty and value along with privacy and security to our customers homes in the South Lake and surrounding counties.
At Complete Custom Fence, we take pride in building strong relationships with each and every customer. Which has earned us a A+ rating with the BBB and American fence association along with hundreds of positive reviews and referrals.
We recently moved our office/warehouse to 720 W. Broad Street, Groveland FL. Where we are proud to announce that we will now be offering material sales to the public and contractors with a wide variety of styles, from vinyl, wood, chain-link, aluminum and custom estate gates.
Make Complete Custom Fence your next call for any of your fencing projects or needs. Call today 352-429-9999 to schedule your free installation estimate or visit www.completecustomfence.com or email at info@completecustomfence.com