Throughout the pandemic, state and national elected representatives recognized the need for additional funding for feeding programs.
Unfortunately, that funding has come to a screeching halt as of June 30th even though inflation is at an all-time high, with food and gas prices continuing to rise.
There are the two segments of our population in the greatest need and these are children and seniors. (source: Florida Policy Institute)
South Lake County food providers have continued to see an increase in need and the numbers of families they serve continues to rise, as many families just cannot make ends meet.
The Community Foundation knowing this increasing problem has taken steps to partner with five of the food providers in the area to provide financial support. Through a $10,000 grant provided by our Live Well Health & Wellness Fund and challenging our generous fundholders and donors to a matching grant, we raised an additional $11,600 that will be distributed to the food providers to assist them with their summer feeding program.
The Community Foundation exists to be able to act nimbly to address problems and seek solutions. If you would like to learn more about the Community Foundation or donate to these efforts, please go to our website at www.cfslc.organd you can provide an online donation to our Feeding Lake County Fund, one of the designated funds we hold.
If you would like to partner with us to develop your own legacy and support an organization or cause that is important to you, we can help. We would love to sit down and have a conversation on how to develop your lasting legacy in a community that means so much to you!