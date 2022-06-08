Lake County Schools students who will take their first Advanced Placement course next year are invited to participate in APtitute 2022, the district’s Advanced Placement Summer Institute for aspiring AP students and parents.
APtitute 2022 is designed to acclimate aspiring 9th-12th grade students as they begin their Advanced Placement journey. Hosted by the district’s College & Career Readiness team, the institute will include curated sessions for parents, presentations from special guests, and discussions with representatives from universities and colleges. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are included at no cost to participants.
The event is scheduled for July 28 at East Ridge High School, 13322 Excalibur Road, Clermont. Seating is limited, so families are encouraged to register by June 2.
A registration link is available on the district website at lake.k12.fl.us> Departments > Teaching, Learning and Leadership > College and Career Readiness.
Questions may be directed to district staff at LCSAspire@lake.k12.fl.us
Sherri Owens is the Communications Coordinator for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us