Course to be taught at Lake Sumter State College starting January
(Editor’s note: Clermont resident Jack Castle was interviewed by the News Leader earlier this year. The below is a question and answer providing a background on what he learned it takes to get published, which he will be teaching in 2022.)
Q: Why? With all the information available in books and on the internet, why did you want to teach these classes?
I love writing. I honestly can’t help myself. But for most people (myself included) trying to get published with a traditional publisher is a hundred times harder than writing a book.
“When I started my own journey of getting published, the first thing I discovered was how most of these how to get published books were written by people who’d never even published a book before!”
So instead, I decided to go straight to the source and started talking to real, honest-to-goodness agents, acquisition editors and publishers. I soon learned that they all want to find the next great book too, but because they’re literally swamped with hundreds of submissions every day, they need very specific information about your book delivered in a very concise and entertaining way.
My research must’ve paid off too, because after only onesubmission of my first fictional novel, “Europa Journal,” I landed a contract with one of the largest publishers of sci-fi/fantasy in North America, and on its first day, it became the number one bestselling book on Amazon.
In addition to writing (and going on adventures to fuel the next novel) I also love helping others realize their dream of getting published. These upcoming classes at Lake Sumter College are a culmination of my research that I’ve collected over the years as a bestselling author and professor. They’re designed to guide authors through the submission process and give their book the best possible chance of getting published.
Q: Why Lake Sumter State College?
We were checking out schools for my daughter’s continuing education and ended up at Lake Sumter college. Everyone we met was really nice and while roaming their beautiful campus nestled amongst Clermont’s rolling hills, my daughter said, “Ya know, Dad, you really should teach your Literary Workshops here.”
So, I reached out to the Director of Professional Education and told him about the literary workshops I used to teach at North Idaho College. He seemed to know who I was and mentioned he had seen the article about me in the Clermont News Leader. I believe his exact words were, “I was just waiting for you to run out of steam so we can start booking these classes.”
After that, things happened quickly, and now we are scheduling different workshops (along with a writer’s support group) throughout all of next year!
The first-class series, “How to Get Published by Jack Castle” starts January 20th.
The second-class series deals with, “How to Write a Book That Sells.”
The third-class series is, “How to Self-Publish Your Book.”
WANT TO ENROLL?
The link to sign up for the first class is: Online Registration (asapconnected.com)
To view the class: https://go.asapconnected.com/?org=5293#ProgramID=6918
ABOUT JACK CASTLE
Jack Castle’s novels have been consistently ranked in the Top 100 Bestselling books on Amazon and are available worldwide in e-book, print, Kobo, and Barnes and Noble bookstores. He’s been labeled by the Coeur D’Alene Press as the “Man of Adventures!” and after traveling and working all over the world as a professional stuntman, police officer and Response Team Commander, he and his family have finally returned home to live in Central Florida.
When he isn’t writing his next bestseller, he also likes to help others realize their dream of getting published, by teaching classes at local colleges.
If you need help or have questions about the classes, about me or my books, feel free to email me: JackCastlebooks@aol.com