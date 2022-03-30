A new program has been launched to strengthen the connection of children and outdoors at connection and provide children information and knowledge about Florida’s natural world,
Young naturalists ages 10-13 who like to watch butterflies, play in the garden, figure out bird species and wade through mud are great candidates for the program. Those who are a bit squeamish may be interested, too, since they can learn more about Florida’s environment and diverse ecosystems.
Inspired by the Florida Master Naturalist program, this youth program offers instruction including hands-on activities, field trips and more.
The Florida Youth Naturalist Program Instructor Field Guide was developed by UF/IFAS Extension, Florida 4-H and the Florida Master Naturalist Program.
With a mission to “promote awareness, understanding, and respect of Florida’s natural world among Florida’s youth through a learn-by-doing approach that provides opportunities for young people to contribute to the environment and world around them,” the program can offer participants a view of the many natural features that make Florida a unique place to live.
Just like the Florida Master Naturalist program geared toward adults, this program is flexible and can be taught across the span of a week-long summer camp or spread over several months for groups that may meet monthly. It’s also adaptable to younger ages, if needed.
“This is a critical age to expose youth to environmental appreciation and develop an understanding of the natural world,” said Shelly Johnson, UF/IFAS Extension state specialized agent in natural resources. “We want youth to understand and appreciate nature to ingrain a conservation ethic in them. Then, they grow up to be adults that care about Florida’s natural resources.”
The curriculum covers three Florida ecosystems – uplands, freshwater and coastal, and includes lessons on animals, plants, and humans living together with nature. It introduces participants to career opportunities in natural resources, ways to give back to their community and outdoor safety.
“Programs like this help to create life-long learners with a curiosity for exploring,” Johnson said. “We want youth to leave this program and grow as young naturalists and budding scientists.”
The curriculum is available for purchase by anyone. Everyone is encouraged to become an endorsed instructor to receive additional resources and evaluation materials. Endorsed instructors will be listed on the program website to help draw participants to the program.
“This project has been in the works for a long time and we’re excited to get it in the hands of educators around the state,” said Johnson. “We look forward to feedback so we can improve the curriculum going forward. We hope to continue modifying and updating it over time so it stays relevant. Then, we hope to develop a curriculum for the 14- to 17-year-old age group, too.”
INTERESTED?
The Instructor Field Guide is $40 and available at the UF/IFAS Extension bookstore. For more information on the program, to become an endorsed instructor or to find an endorsed instructor offering the program near you, visit the Florida Youth Naturalist Program website: https://programs.ifas.ufl.edu/Florida-Youth-Naturalist-Program