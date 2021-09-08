OAKLAND —Oakland Town Manager Steve Koontz invites you to join him for coffee and conversation at the BYOC (bring your own coffee) to Coffee with the Town Manager 9 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9 via Zoom.
Join him to learn more about Town news, services and programs, including proposed development, the future roundabout, Oakland Avenue Complete Streets Project, Turnpike widening and community programming at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland.
Residents who attend will have an opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts and ideas about various topics affecting the Town. The event also offers residents and business owners an opportunity to network with each other virtually.
Join the meeting by visiting: https://bit.ly/2W0wGAH.
Meeting ID: 872 4884 6795
Passcode: 635200
Elisha Pappacoda is Administrative Service and Communications Director for the Town of Oakland. She may be contacted at: 407-656-1117, ext. 2113, or: epappacoda@oaklandfl.gov