OAKLAND — Oakland Town Commission Seat No. 1 incumbent Rick Polland and Seat No. 4 incumbent Commissioner Joseph McMullen were sworn in on March 22 at the Town Commission meeting. Both Commissioners were re-elected in the March 8 Municipal Elections. The ceremony officially marked the beginning of their new four-year terms.
Commissioner Rick Polland has been an Oakland resident since 2000. He joined the Town Commission in 2012, previously having served on the Board of Zoning Appeals and Adjustment from 2005-2011 and on the Parks and Recreation Committee.
As a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Oakland Nature Preserve, Commissioner Polland represents ONP to the Town Commission. He has also been on the Board of Friends of Lake Apopka (FOLA) and is active in the preservation and protection of our environment.
Commissioner Polland was born in Lakeland.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of West Florida and is a Retired Plumbing Manager at Westbrook Service Corporation. In his free time, he enjoys boating and traveling with his wife, Tammy.
JOSEPH McMULLEN
Commissioner McMullen has served the Town in Seat 4 since 2006. In early 2021, he was elected as President of the Board of Directors of the Tri-County League of Cities and was appointed as the Florida League of Cities Vice Chair of Land Use & Economic Development. He is the founder and Chairman of HAPCO Music Foundation, a non-profit organization which connects young people with arts and music programs to help them succeed in life.
A Miami native, he played baritone horn throughout his primary and secondary education years and attended college on a marching band scholarship.
He attended Florida A&M University and graduated with his B.S. in Pharmacy and Master Health Administration from Florida International University. For over 25 years, he has been a licensed Florida-registered and consultant pharmacist.
At Centene HMO, he works as a Senior Clinical Account Manager. He served in the military for the Air Force Reserves from 1989-95, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. Commissioner McMullen is also a member of the Florida League of Cities Growth Management and Economic Develop Committee, a board member of Matthew’s Hope and a member of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce. He volunteers his time to several other community and civic organizations.