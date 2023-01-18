For the 20th year, Oakland has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.
Oakland achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department; a tree care ordinance; an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. The town exceeded these standards and required developers to replace trees during construction.
In 2022, Public Works staff oversaw the installation of approximately 500 new trees of various species, which included those planted on town-owned properties, at the Oakland Nature Preserve and within newly-constructed neighborhoods.
“Once again, through the efforts of both public and private sectors, and the volunteer efforts at the Oakland Nature Preserve, the Town of Oakland has done a remarkable job of preserving and maintaining our urban tree canopy for future generations,” said Public Works Director Mike Parker.
Commemorating two decades as a Tree City USA, Oakland recently hosted a special art and history exhibit at the Healthy West Orange Arts & Heritage Center celebrating the beauty of nature and delving into the inspiration behind Oakland’s name.
The benefits trees bring to urban environments are endless and include cooler temperatures, cleaner air, higher property values, and healthier residents. Oakland has demonstrated a commitment to doing its part in this effort.
TO LEARN MORE
Elisha Pappacoda is the Administrative Service and Communications Director for the Town of Oakland. She may be reached at: epappacoda@oaklandfl-gov