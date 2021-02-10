For Valentine’s Day weekend, Oakland Nature Preserve invites nature lovers to walk its upland trails in the evening, sipping wine or tasting beer, enjoying the sunset through the trees and stars in the night sky. The event, Pours at the Preserve, will be Feb. 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The park’s half-mile trail will be lighted with luminaries, and visitors are invited to share a love-note or a remembrance to honor someone on one of the luminaries. Arrangements can be made when registering for the special event.
Five tables stationed along the paths provide visitors tastings of a variety of wines and beers. The event, limited to 100 guests, is open only to those ages 21 and up. Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather.
To heed social distancing concerns, participants are asked to indicate the time they would like to attend. Cost is $40 per person.
For more information, visit https://oaklandnaturepreserve.wildapricot.org/pours. The nature preserve is located at 747 Machete Trail in Oakland.