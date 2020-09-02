Oakland Nature Preserve is requesting donations for its environmental education programs. The preserve is a 48-acre nature area east of Clermont featuring a boardwalk to the shoreline of Lake Apopka and numerous nature trails.
It received a “Challenge Match” grant that will provide matching funds of $5,000 if the center is able to raise $5,000 for the education programs, which serve people of all ages in both Orange and Lake counties. Oakland Nature Preserve is an active 501(c)(3) organization, and donations may be tax deductible.
Donate via https://www.oaklandnaturepreserve.org or send a check to Oakland Nature Preserve: P.O. Box 841, Oakland, FL 34760. Be sure to note on the memo line that your donation is for the Challenge Match Grant.