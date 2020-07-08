A popular nearby nature preserve soon will be upgraded to increase public access, thanks to a $365,393 grant from the West Orange Healthcare District. The funding will help Oakland Nature Preserve replace a lengthy wooden boardwalk that meanders northward to a covered lookout at the south shore of Lake Apopka. The boardwalk will be renamed the “Healthy West Orange Boardwalk at Oakland Nature Preserve.”
Originally built in 2002, the boardwalk will be completely renovated with new, more durable composite decking along all 3,100 feet. The boardwalk, which crosses over uplands and wetlands and is home to a wide variety of flora, fauna and Florida wildlife, has become a fitness staple among local hikers, walkers and runners of all ages—especially active and aging seniors.
“Research suggests that having access to the outdoors motivates seniors to be active physically, spiritually and socially, which can offset chronic illness, disability and isolation,” said Oakland Nature Preserve Managing Director Jennifer Hunt.
A 2015 scientific study in Vancouver found that green and “blue” spaces with running or still water promote feelings of renewal, restoration and spiritual connectedness, and provide places for multi-generational social interactions and engagement.
Hunt said the preserve already has commitments from three area senior-living facilities to make the new boardwalk part of their resident walking programs, including Sonata West and Golden Pond in Winter Garden, and Madison at Ocoee.
Oakland Nature Preserve is located at 747 Machete Trail in Oakland.