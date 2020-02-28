Save the date for the Town of Oakland’s Annual spring festival, Celebration Among the Oaks! The 6th annual event will be held from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 at the Town Center.
Free photos with the Easter Bunny will take place on the porch of the Oakland Meeting Hall, 221 N. Arrington St., between 10 and 11:45 a.m.
At noon, the Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by The Lakeside Church, will begin at VanderLey Park. The hunt will kick off with infants through four-year olds at noon, followed by kids ages five through 12 at 12:20 p.m. Parents should plan to have their children in place at least five minutes prior to start time. Children will have a chance to find coveted Golden Eggs, which can be turned in for high-value items.
Additionally, the family-friendly event will feature bounce houses, balloon artist, face painter, petting zoo, Soul Haven Ranch horse-drawn carriage tours, pet adoptions, games, Orange County Fire Rescue fire truck, food and dessert trucks, music and more. Entry to the festival is free; however some special activities incur a nominal cost.
Event activity sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses, non-profits and community leaders by contacting Special Initiatives Coordinator Pamela Stewart at (407) 656-1117, x2112 or pstewart@oaklandfl.gov. Details can be found at www. oaklandfl.gov.