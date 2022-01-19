The Town of Oakland, in partnership with Healthy West Orange, invites the community to kick off the new year with health and wellness at the forefront.
All are welcome at the Fresh Start Festival and 5K at the Town of Oakland from 9 a.m – noon on Saturday, Jan. 29. The in-person, community walk/run along the West Orange Trail will begin at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland, 126 N. Petris Ave., and loop at the Oakland Nature Preserve Boardwalk. To sign up for the free, non-competitive 5K, visit https://healthywestorange.org/2022-fresh-start-festival/
Families and individuals can enjoy continuous activities as vendors along the trail offer fun runs, free fitness classes, health screenings, interactive programs, and more.
Healthy West Orange’s Carrot Champions will be demonstrating fitness techniques in yoga, Zumba, rowing, kickboxing, gymnastics and stretching/flexibility.
Vitality Bowls and House Blend Cafe will offer healthy options to sample and purchase to start the new year off right.
Vendors include the YMCA, Warrior One Yoga, 9Round Kickboxing, Advanced Dermatology, Gymnastics USA, Orlando Health, Advent Health, Live2Row, Smart Fitness, American Heart Association, HIIT Fit Gym, and more.
In addition, the Oakland Nature Preserve will feature an opportunity to meet Preserve animals and participate in interactive programs. The Orange County Fire Rescue Department will be providing hands-free CPR demonstrations and a bounce house.
The Fresh Start Festival seeks to bring together residents of Oakland and West Orange County for the purpose of connecting, educating and actively inspiring healthy habits and lifestyles — joining the Movement of Healthy West Orange.
The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center will also be open for the duration of the festival, where visitors can peruse Oakland history and immerse themselves in local art.
ABOUT THE ARTS AND HERITAGE CENTER
The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center is committed to preserving Oakland’s past, present and future. Working with its partners, the Center provides important tools and social connections to help residents eat well, stay active and enjoy life. This project is funded in part by a $1 million lead grant from the West Orange Healthcare District, as well as funding from Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program and countless other donors. The Center supports the mission of Healthy West Orange, a grassroots movement to inspire west Orange County to become the healthiest community in the nation. For more information, visit www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage and www.facebook.com/HWOAHatOakland.
ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR A HEALTHIER WEST ORANGE
An independent, 501(c)3 organization, the Foundation for a Healthier West Orange inspires healthy behaviors, champions healthy programs, unites like-minded health organizations, encourages healthy community decisions and invests in residents’ health and wellbeing.
Elisha Pappacoda is the Administrative Service and Communications Director for the Town of Oakland. She may be reached at: 407-656-1117, ext. 2113, or email: epappacoda@oaklandfl-gov