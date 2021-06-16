The neighboring town of Oakland is to receive $500,000 for the Oakland South Lake Apopka Initiative in funds earmarked in the 2021-2022 State of Florida budget.
The state funding will help pay for the design and construction of the Jefferson Street Wastewater Extension portion of the project. This critical north-south connection will help protect Lake Apopka for future generations by providing sanitary sewer access to existing housing and future residential development, according to the city.
“The Town Commission has demonstrated its commitment to protecting the environment by eliminating septic systems in an ongoing effort to protect our precious environment,” said Mayor Kathy Stark. “I would like to extend my most sincere thanks to Sen. Randolph Bracy and Rep. Geraldine Thompson for their valued support of this important project.”
The wastewater system project will increase business opportunities along the State Road 50 corridor, further expanding development in the area.
Legislative assistance to Oakland’s sewer initiative is critical to successfully protect an important springshed and several affected water bodies in the West Central Florida area, according to the city.