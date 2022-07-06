OAKLAND — An open house will be held at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center from 3-6 p.m., Friday June 24 for its new joint history and art exhibition: “Old Town Road” and “Land, Water, Air.”
While there, visitors can meet local artists, purchase work, and enjoy food trucks and live music featuring Aaron Iannitelli.
The works of local artists will display artwork that celebrates movement and transportation on roads, waterways, trains, cars, bikes, boats, planes, and more in the vibrant “Land, Water, Air” display.
While browsing art, attendees will have the opportunity to dig deeper into the stories behind Oakland’s historic street names, as part of the “Old Town Road” history exhibit.
Explore Oakland’s history of thriving citrus groves, industrial center, and social hub of Central Florida through the lens of the major players of Oakland’s past, featuring historic photographs and artifacts.
In 1886, the Town of Oakland was officially platted in a uniform square of roughly ten blocks. First Avenue through Eighth Avenue were the East/West roads, and First Street through Tenth Street were North/South.
These simple street names remained the same for 86 years, until 1972, when town leaders decided to rename the streets to honor those who put the Town on the map: Oakland’s historic figures, early pioneers, and officials.
Visitors may also view the Center’s permanent exhibits, including the historic Oakland Presbyterian Church’s beautifully illuminated stained-glass window, dating back to the 1919 brick structure, and a video presentation on the continuing historic preservation of Oakland’s Historic African-American Cemetery.
INTERESTED?
The exhibition will run through Aug. 26.
The Center is located at 126 W. Petris Ave. Hours and days are:
11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.
On the fourth Friday of each month and during the summer, hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
For more information: www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage
Elisha Pappacoda is the Administrative Service and Communications Director for the Town of Oakland. She may be reached at: 407-656-1117, ext. 2113, or email: epappacoda@oaklandfl-gov