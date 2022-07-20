OAKLAND — Vice Mayor Michael Satterfield, Chair of School Advisory Committee for the Oakland Avenue Charter School, has been named a winner of a 2022 Florida Charter Schools Champions Award. The award was presented at the June 14 Oakland Town Commission meeting.
He won the award in the category of Florida Champion Charter School Pioneer. His state-level award is one of 25 presented in 2022 by the Florida Consortium of Public Charter Schools (FCPCS), the leading charter school membership association in the state.
“The Florida Consortium of Public Charter Schools is proud to honor so many of our outstanding charter school teachers, leaders, pioneers, innovators, preferred partners and governing board members,” said Robert Haag, FCPCS President. “They represent the very best individuals who are working as part of the Florida charter school movement.”
Satterfield was first elected to the Oakland Town Commission in 1998. Born in Bridgeton, N.J., he grew up in Satellite Beach and the Orlando area before relocating to Oakland.
He is a retired equipment manager for PespiCo and owns All Green Lawncare.
He also serves as a professional Santa Claus and volunteers at schools and with the elderly during the holidays.
ABOUT THE CONSORTIUM
For the ninth year, FCPCS received nominations in several categories, including charter school teachers, charter school leaders, charter school governing board members, charter school innovators, charter school pioneers and charter school preferred partners.