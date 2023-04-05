Frances Mary Homer
Frances Mary Homer, age 77, formerly of Clermont, Florida, passed away peaceful-ly on Sunday, March 26, 2023 under the compassionate care of Hospice of the Comforter, in Altamonte Springs, Florida.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylva-nia, on November 6, 1945, the only child of the late Kazimer (Whitey) and Celia Spehalski Kwiatkowski.
Frances graduated from Greater Nanti-coke High School in 1964. A few years after graduation she married the love of her life, Arthur Homer. Together they shared nearly thirty wonderful years before his passing on June 14, 1996. They have now been reunited to share eternity.
In 2001 she moved to central Florida. Frances worked as a crossing guard for Clermont Police Department until 2015 when she retired. She loved to travel and loved her three dogs, Mia, Roadie and Belle.
Forever cherishing their memories of Frances are her beloved only child, Dawn Peterson and husband Troy; two grandchildren, Valerie Nolan and husband Daniel, Vincent Martins and wife Amanda; one great-granddaugh-ter Brooklyn Nolan.
Frances’ request for Cremation has been honored at Baldwin Fairchild Oak-lawn Chapel in Sanford, Florida. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Her ashes will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Glendale Cemetery in Bloomﬁeld, New Jersey.
Sept 5, 1944-March 20, 2023
Helen Julia Morris, 78 of Bradenton, FL formerly of Clermont and Minneola, FL and Wilmette IL, passed away Monday March 20, 2023 in Bradenton, FL.
Helen was born in Evanston, IL to William N. and Marjorie R. Morris formerly of Wilmette who later resided in Clermont Fl.
She is survived by seven siblings, Ted Morris (Donna) of Springfield, IL, Catherine Fricke (John) of Bradenton, FL, Dorothy Morris of Carbondale, IL, William N. Morris Jr (Kay) of Punta Gorda, FL, Virginia Hughes (Bill) of Clermont FL, Paul Morris of Eustis, FL, and Robert Morris (Diana) of Springfield, IL. and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, and sisters Barbara Ashworth of Edgemoor, SC, and Marianne Morris of Grays Lake, IL.
Helen graduated in 1962 from New Trier High School and then went on the graduate from The Art Institute of Chicago where she honed her skills as an abstract painter. She moved to Clermont in the 90’s where she enjoyed painting and participating in local Art Leagues where she won many awards.
The Family will hold a private memorial at a later date.