Janelle van der Sandt passed away on February 11, 2023 by complications from Parkinson's disease. She is survived by husband Peter, her son Leif Vanderwall, three daughters — Corie Richley, Amanda Fender, and Sara Ricks — as well as six grandchildren. Janelle was born in Missouri and grew up in Manhattan, Illinois. She was a graduate at Lincoln Way High School in New Lenox, Illinois. She was a fond server for different restaurants in the Clermont-Disney area.

