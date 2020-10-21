John Calvin York, age 95, passed away peacefully at his home in New Smyrna Beach, FL on September 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his son, Tommy York, three brothers and four sisters. John is survived by his daughter Judy (Dan) Michele, Clermont, FL and sister Maxine York Troxler, Chattanooga, TN; granddaughters Lisa (Jon) Ward, Tampa, FL and Amy (Jamie) Thurston, Haymarket, VA; and 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and his dear care-giver Belinda Peterson, New Smyrna Beach.
John was born August 18, 1925 in Ider, Alabama to the late William Eli and Bertha Beaty York. After enlisting in the US Navy and serving aboard the USS Gardiners Bay, he attended Jewelry Trade School in Birmingham, AL where he became a skilled craftsman in watchmaking and diamond-setting. For the next 43 years he owned and operated John C. York Jeweler, Inc., a successful jewelry business in Clermont. He was active in his community and served over 67 years in the Clermont Masonic Lodge.
When not working in the jewelry store, John enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with family. He had a good sense of humor and “Papa” loved his two granddaughters very much. This Old Clermont icon was well loved, well respected and will be dearly missed by many.
Arrangements entrusted to Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, Port Orange, FL 32129 The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.