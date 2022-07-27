Joy Ann Willis, from Clermont, Florida went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2022. She was born on November 12th, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio. Retired from Southern Bell, loved to play Bingo, cook and family activities. Joy Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Stan Willis, and granddaughter, Michelle Young, survived by daughter Deborah Young, son Steve Lewis, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to please consider making a donation to ASPCA in her name. Joy Ann will be dearly missed.
There will be a Celebration Of Life Service on Sunday, July, 31 from 1pm-4pm at Kingsridge Community Clubhouse at 1900 Kingsridge Blvd., Clermont Fl