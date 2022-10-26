Lillie Annie McFarland Bray, 80, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Groveland, Florida. Daughter of the late Ernest and Annie Laura Childs McFarland, Mrs. Bray was a member of Martha Bowman United Methodist Church. She taught at Macon State College in the dental school and served as director of Project Smile. Mrs. Bray was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Riley Bray.
Mrs. Bray is survived by her sister Linda McFarland; cousin, Connie Moody (Richard) of Milledgeville, Georgia; cousin and caregiver, Teah Wise; dear friend, Linda Bolick; and many other cousins.
Hart’s on Cherry Street, Hart’s Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.