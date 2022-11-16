Mary Hamilton Butterworth passed away peacefully at home in Clermont, Florida on October 29, 2022 from com-plications related to kidney disease. She is survived by her husband Jay, her sons Jack and Jeff, their spouses Emma and Bryanna, her sister Betsy Hargis, a gaggle of nieces, nephews and cousins, and hundreds of friends Mary made over the years living in Clermont and working at Walt Disney World.
Mary was born in Detroit, Michigan to C.M. and Margaret Smith Hamilton. She was the youngest of four daughters, two of whom pre-deceased her. She was a happy child with boundless energy who earned the nickname “Fireball” from her family’s neighbors in Grosse Pointe.
Mary left home in 1972, lured to Florida by the promise of fun and adventure at the newly opened WDW theme park. In her first days there, working in the parking lot, she started to form friendships she’d enjoy for the rest of her life. She also began a Disney career that would span almost forty years and see her eventually retire as the Operations Manager for the World Showcase at Epcot Center.
After retirement Mary focused on playing golf at Green Valley Country Club, enjoying her many friends and continuing to be a great Mom to her two sons.
No funeral arrangements are planned. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to consider a donation to Hound Haven Inc. in Minne-ola, FL where Mary did volunteer work in order to spend time with her favorite kind of people: dogs.