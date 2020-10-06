The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County is hosting a Social Justice Online Lecture Series to explore the major social justice issues facing Lake County. Free and open to the public, the next lecture will be Sunday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. Denise Burry, executor director of the Forward Paths Foundation, will speak on “Our Disadvantaged Youth: After Foster Care, Then What?” To participate via the internet or hear the lecture by phone, register through the Zoom link provided on the home page of www.lakecountyuu.net.