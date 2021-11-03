OCT. 31, 1864
The Nevada Territory becomes the 36th state in the Union on October 31, 1864. At the time, Nevada only had about 40,000 residents, a far cry from today.
1926
On Halloween, the most celebrated magician and escape artist of the 20th century, Harry Houdini, dies from a ruptured appendix. During his lifetime, he desperately wanted to believe in communication with the spirits of the dead. After the devastating loss of his mother, he and his wife Bess promised each other that whoever died first would try to contact the other “from the other side”. They devised a secret message and after Houdini’s death, Bess started a tradition of holding a séance on the anniversary of his death.
NOV. 1, 1950
An attempt was made to assassinate President Harry S Truman, but he escaped uninjured.
1952
The United States detonates the world’s first thermonuclear weapon, known as the hydrogen bomb.
1955
“The mother of the civil rights movement,” Rosa Parks is jailed in for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus. (She died at the age of 92 and the U.S. Senate passed a resolution to honor her by allowing her body to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.)
NOV. 2
Two American presidents were born on this date: James Knox Polk, the 11th President of the United States was born in North Caroline in 1795; and Warren Gamaliel Harding, the 29th President of the United States, is born in Ohio in 1865.
1947
The maiden flight of the largest aircraft ever built occurred. Piloted by Howard Hughes, constructed it to carry more than 700 men. Development of the plane cost $23 million. Originally planned to aid in WWII, it took so long to build, that the war ended by the time it was completed. Despite its successful flight, the “Spruce Goose” never went into production and was never flown again.
1983
President Ronald Reagan signs a bill in the White House Rose Garden designating the third Monday of January to be the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
2000
The first residential crew arrives aboard the International Space Station. Expedition One marked the beginning of a new era of international cooperation in space which continues today. It is the longest continuous human habitation in low Earth orbit.
NOV. 3, 2014
One World Trade Center officially opens in New York. The new tower, along with the rest of the World Trade Center complex replaced the Twin Towers destroyed by terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
NOV. 4
Senator Barack Obama became the 44th U. S. President and the first African American elected to the office.
NOV. 5, 1912
Woodrow Wilson is elected the 28th president of the United States
1977
President George W. and Laura Bush are married this day