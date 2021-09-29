American Legion Post 55 has concluded its first year sponsoring the Cobras, its American Legion baseball program team. The post looks forward to next season under Coach Rick Thomas.
OCT. 9
Third annual Veteran Relief Poker Run
Registration: 8-9:45 a.m. (includes breakfast)
KSU at 10 a.m.
Dinners will be on sale from noon-6 p.m., with musical entertainment by Brett Allgood from 4-8 p.m. There will be raffles, a live auction, and a 50/50, with all proceeds benefitting the Veteran Relief Fund.
OCT. 23
Wreaths Across American fundraiser
There will be 720 wreaths to be lain at eight local cemeteries.
Post 55 will be open to the public.
Dinners will be on sale from noon-6 p.m.,for $10, with musical entertainment by the Randall Crawford Band from 4-7 p.m. There will be raffles, a live auction, and a 50/50, with all proceeds benefitting the WAA.
Anyone interested in contributing to either event is asked to contact the post.
OCT. 31
Trunk or treat
Its third annual Trunk or Treat starts 6 p.m. Pre-bagged candy will be given out, along with refreshments for the children. DJ Vinny will be spinning some VERY SCARY TUNES!
TO LEARN MORE
The American Legion is accepting new members and invites those interested to visit as its guest. The Legion is open from noon-10 p.m., every day of the week.
American Legion Post 55 is located at 1063 W. Desoto St.
Call 352-394-6767.