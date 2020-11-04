The Clermont Garden Club’s pick for October yard of the month is at 12128 Lakeshore Drive.
The homeowners continually add annuals and perennials to their garden for color and bloom, as well as unusual plants and shrubs.
The house, paver patio, and driveway are framed by juniper, lorapedlum, Indian hawthorn, Asian jasmine, sky pencil shrubs and topiary boxwoods. Colorful plantings of crotons, snow on the mountain, variegated lily grasses, as well as plumbago, shrimp plants, irises, camellias, firecrackers agapanthuses, assorted succulents and many more are planted around the home.
Several rare trees and bushes are in the backyard, such as the rainbow eucalyptus tree and cryptomeria shrubs.
