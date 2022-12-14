Although many associate dreidels (a spinning top toy) solely connected to Chanukah, the surprising truth is that dreidels are not of Jewish origin.
In fact, dreidels originally had nothing to do with Chanukah, as it has been played by various people in various languages for many centuries, such as in England and Ireland, where it was especially played during Christmas.
It also was popular in German and the words/symbols on those were N = Nichts = nothing; G = Ganz = all; H = Halb = half; and S = Stell ein = put in.
Legend has it that when the dreidel became associated with the Jewish people and Chanukah, the myth arose that Jews played with the dreidel in order to fool the Greeks if they were caught studying Torah, which had been outlawed.
Others figured out elaborate “gematriot” [numerological explanations based on the fact that every Hebrew letter has a numerical equivalent] and word plays for the letters “nun, gimmel, hey, shin.” For example, “nun, gimmel, hey, shin” in gematria equals 358, which is also the numerical equivalent of mashiach or Messiah.
Nowadays, the explanation of the dreidel (which is also called sevivon)is that the letters “nun, gimmel, hey, shin,” stand for “nes gadol haya sham” – “a great miracle happened there,”while in Israel the dreidel says nun, gimmel, hey, pey,” which means “a great miracle happened here.”
Finally, the letters nun, gimmel, hey, shin are supposed to represent the four kingdoms that tried to destroy the Jewish people [in ancient times]: N = Nebuchadnetzar = Babylon; H = Haman = Persia = Madai; G = Gog = Greece; and S = Seir = Rome.
Thus the dreidel game represents an irony of Jewish history. In order to celebrate the holiday of Chanukah, which celebrates our victory over cultural assimilation, we play the dreidel game, which is an excellent example of cultural assimilation.