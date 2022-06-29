This is not the time for levity regarding the Supreme Court of the United States’ overturning Roe v. Wade, and the following is not intended as such, but it’s one of the first thoughts and reactions I had upon learning what was expected. The “joke” goes as follows:
There is a man who lives in a downstairs apartment. Every night his upstairs neighbor, who works at night, arrives home around 2 a.m. after following his shift and proceeds to drop his work boots to the floor. In the process, the downstairs neighbor is awakened.
Finally unable to take it anymore, the downstairs neighbor speaks with his upstairs neighbor, explains the situation and requests the upstairs neighbor gently lower his boots rather than dropping them. The upstairs neighbor, now being made aware, is apologetic and agrees to the request.
The next night the upstairs neighbor returns home from work. Out of habit he drops one boot before realizing the promise he made, thus he gently lowers the other boot. Several minutes later he hears the downstairs neighbor shout, “Drop the other boot already!”
But unlike the upstairs neighbor, the Supreme Court dropped the other boot after all.
Officially overturning Roe v. Wade. So while it comes as no surprise, it is disappointing to many who had hoped Chief Justice Roberts might work out a compromise.
The question now is, where do we as a nation go from here? Indubitably it widens the polarization among the electorate, with each state making its own decision whether to permit abortion and/or restrictions.
What will result? Will this tip the upcoming and near-future elections into the laps of Democrats? Will “swing states” approve then reverse then again approve or liberalize and then restrict abortions when flipping statehouse elections?
Will states that are solidly liberal with overwhelmingly Democratic legislatures promote their status, as if it’s part of tourism dollars?
Will states solidly conservative enact legislation in which its citizens are reduced to “vassals of the state,” in which should they travel beyond their state’s border to get an abortion be held criminally liable if its discovered they left the state for that purpose?
What does the future bode?
