The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will host a special showing of the
Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!”at 1:45 p.m.,Monday, May 23 in room 108.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovative, having set the standards and established the rules of musical theater still being followed today.
Set just after the turn of the century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colorful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story.
Although the road to true love never runs smooth, with these two headstrong romantics holding the reins, love’s journey is as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road.
That they will succeed in making a new life together we have no doubt, and that this new life will begin in a brand-new state provides the ultimate climax to the triumphant “OKLAHOMA!”
This is a free program and light refreshments will be served during the intermission for our guests.
Dennis Smolarek is the president of the Friends of Cooper Memorial Library.