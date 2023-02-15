Spending bills over the last two years will increase government spending by $10 trillion over the next 10 years. Our National Debt now exceeds $31 trillion dollars, highest levels since World War II. Interest on this debt alone will reach $1.2 trillion 10 years from now. That’s more than current funding for defense, health services, and veterans combined.
We must adopt fiscal responsibility and develop a new budget framework that embraces restraint and reduces government spending. I believe in ensuring the health of the U.S. economy and honoring debts incurred.
However, I have opposed voting for a debt ceiling increase that does not come with spending reforms that will help us pay down the debt. To increase or suspend the debt limit of the United States, without any fiscal restraint or spending reforms jeopardizes our national security and our children and grandchildren’s future.
Starting discussions early is the best way to develop a plan that sets our nation on a responsible fiscal path. I reject the Washington presumption that nothing in the budget can be cut in order to fund priorities without increasing the deficit. If all government spending was rolled back to the 2008 amounts, we would have a balanced federal budget.
I am confident we can set our nation on a responsible fiscal path while investing in critical priorities, including border security, infrastructure projects, and our military. House Republicans are committed to doing this without cutting Social Security and Medicare. I will not pull the rug out from under retired Americans who have contributed to and now rely on the promise of Social Security and Medicare. They have earned these benefits. Hardworking Americans deserve no less.
China grows increasingly aggressive. Their spy balloon, which entered our airspace and crossed the continental United States, is just the latest example. I was pleased to see our U.S. Air Force shoot it down. The House Armed Services, Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees have requested a thorough briefing from the Department of Defense.
I recently co-introduced H.R. 344, the “Securing America’s Land from Foreign Interference Act.” This bill prohibits any members of the PRC (People’s Republic of China) or any entity under the control or influence of the PRC from purchasing U.S. public or private real estate.