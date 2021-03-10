“Mr. Dunn-Rankin, I appreciated your article on ‘How quickly should Florida grow?’ in which you presented the reasons why growth needs to maintain a balance between upper-class and affordable working-class housing.
“But there is another balance we need to preserve as we grow.
“Growth in Florida is taking ecologically productive land and transforming it, with lawns and exotic ornamental plants, into a green monoculture with little biodiversity. The human-transformed landscape we have, and are continuing to create, no longer supports functioning ecosystems, and the diminishing isolated natural areas are increasingly challenged to support wildlife. Lacking habitat, bird, butterfly and other pollinator populations are already declining.
“If Florida is going to continue to be a beautiful place to live and recreate, we need to grow in a way that maintains a sustainable balance with the natural resources and ecosystem functions we depend on.” M.S.
Thanks, M.S., and other readers who encouraged me to write about Florida’s wildlife and environment. I have some counsel for you. Choose door number two – not door number one.
Prioritizing tax cuts
Choosing door number one is counting on the state legislature or governor to put the environment ahead of tax cuts. That door is closed and locked. Let me explain.
The Republican party in Florida believes it is their mission to keep cutting taxes at the state level in addition to having no state income tax. Occasionally they tell Florida taxing authorities they must cut taxes too. One place the power in Tallahassee required tax cuts was the regional water management districts.
Florida has regional water management districts whose job it is to encourage regional water sharing and conservation. You see their tax on your annual property tax return.
In 2011, the Republican Florida legislature and Republican government signed into law measures which reduced the funding of the water management districts about 40%. Much of the money taken away from the water management districts would have gone to fund water conservation projects and land conservation purchases. Since 2011, billions of dollars that would have gone to water conservation and land conservation were lost forever.
Floridians Vote Yes
In 2014, Florida voters passed a state law to force the state government to spend hundreds of millions annually on buying additional land for conservation. About 75% of us voted in favor of the environment.
The Republican legislature and Republican governor defied the intent of the law then and continue to defy the law now – allocating money to state salaries instead of buying more lands for conservation, as 75% of Florida’s voters intended when passing the law. Door number one, working with the state legislature, is not a door for those concerned about the environment.
If you are concerned about our wildlife and environment – choose door number two.
Work with your county representatives and local voters to take matters into your own hands.
Not a low tax state
When our governor goes on TV and tells people from New York to come to Florida, we are a low-tax state – it’s good press but not entirely truthful. We don’t have a state income tax and are 48th out of 50 states in the level of state government taxes – that’s true. But Florida is not a low-tax state. Florida is in the middle of the pack.
When we add state and local taxes together, Florida is not in the highest 20% or the lowest 20% in state and local taxes. We are in the middle 60%.
As our state legislature decided to lower taxes and not invest in education or the environment – those costs were moved to the local level. Florida is the second-highest state in reliance on local taxes to fund overall state and local government – next to the state of New York.
As the Republican state government cut state taxes every year since 2009, more burden fell on local government. Since 2010, Floridians have approved $10.8 billion in new local option taxes or bond issues.
Since 2015, Floridians have added $3.7 billion in annual local option taxes with nearly a 90% passage rate. What the state chooses to ignore, we must make up locally.
How to help
One way counties step into the breach created by Tallahassee is by a county-level voter-approved environmental conservation tax. Twenty-three of Florida’s sixty-seven counties have approved local conservation funds. According to my research, Lake County has a tax which is about $45 on a $200,000 house and has generated about $36 million, with a 71% approval rate from voters in 2004.
Polk had a similar tax, for 20 years, about $30 on a $200,000 home. That levy expired in 2015 and has not been reapproved. As far as I can tell, Highlands and Sumter do not have a local environmental conservation tax nor have ever tried to get one passed.
Florida can invest in improving our habitat and conservation. But it is up to you to make it happen.
