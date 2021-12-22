On the corner of Virginia Street and Main Avenue 10 minutes prior to the 6 p.m. start of Minneola’s Fourth Annual Moonlight Christmas Parade, drums and horns from the local high school marching band could be heard tuning up.
Main Avenue was already lined with people standing and sitting in foldable chairs. Children are running around, chasing each other and climbing the tree on the corner of Osceola and Main. A mother yells out, “Kids, the parade starts in five minutes.”
Promptly at six the parade begins Fire Engine No. 89 blares sirens and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” from it’s loudspeakers. The fire engine is followed by more than a dozen floats and other decorated vehicles, including Jeeps, a Volkswagen beetle, and a hot rod.
Others participating include the Lake Minneola High School and East Ridge Middle School marching bands parade together with instruments wrapped in holiday lights, as well as local dance schools Full Force Dance Academy and The Dance Academy.
“I love the lights on the instruments, and the floats are great,” said Sandy Kohrs. “I love hearing the ‘Merry Christmases’ and ‘Happy Holidays.’ It really gets you in the Christmas spirit.” Kohrs, from Kansas City, was visiting her sister who has lived in Clermont the past 20 years.
There was a wrinkle to the parade, an unexpected five-minute intermission. It appeared as if Santa and Mrs. Claus might not make it. Those concerns werelaid to rest quickly with parade organizer Christina Stidham walking the route, informing the crowd to be expecting more parade, and especially Santa.
“We stage in two locations due to the length of the parade and not wanting to inconvenience residents in the downtown area. When it was called over the radio that we were starting, there was a miscommunication, and the second location didn’t start when the first location started, “said Stidham. “Once this was realized, I walked with the parade from starting to ending point making the spectators aware more was to come, including Santa.”
Stidham said it appeared to her that everyone seemed to take it in stride waiting for the second round of the parade, which grew in anticipation and excitement to see Santa.
“We have a great community, and it was wonderful to see everyone in the Christmas spirit enjoying the evening together,” Stidham later stated in an email.