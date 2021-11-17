Some mornings while the weather is good, a crowd of people gather ‘round downtown Clermont — and sometimes in other locales within the community — to enjoy free coffee, pastries, and “swag” (such as pens, pencils, etc.), all the while getting to meet and know those who serve and protect.
It’s all part of Coffee with a Cop , a nationwide program that reinforces good relationships between the community and its local law enforcement agency.
It’s the opportunity to get to talk with Clermont police officers, ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in their neighborhoods, all in a relaxed, neutral atmosphere with no speeches, no agenda and no preset subjects. Conversations are intimate and personal, equally important to the citizen and officer.
Coffee with a Cop provides a “face” for both the officer and the citizen to get to know each other and form a working trust by understanding the mutual goals that they both have to build a better community. It is a “distraction-free” time with an officer, with no pending radio calls or cellphones going off.
“As always, we welcome the opportunity to sit down and have a conversation with our Clermont citizens,” Chief Charles Broadway said. “Partnerships such as this help create an atmosphere that facilitates communication by breaking down the traditionalzbarriers that so often exist between police officers and the citizens whom they serve.”
In Clermont, Coffee With a Cop is producing results.
“We are excited about the amount of positive feedback and the great conversations we have had with the community at these events. We look forward to these and encourage everyone to attend who can,” Broadway said.
Nandanie Harricharan is with the Clermont Police Department.