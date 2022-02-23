On June 5, 1964, my older sister got married, followed on June 7, 1970 by my next sister, who is four years younger than I am.
Consequently, when my fiancé and I told my family that we were engaged, my sisters told me that we had to get married on June 6, in order to help our mother remember the dates, since there were six girls in our family. Yes, believe it or not, the other three sisters followed that pattern set forth by the older girls. It didn’t matter what year, just the days that were assigned.
Our parents were dairy farmers living in western Oklahoma, where all of the weddings took place except for the first one. which occurred in California, as that is where both bride and groom worked. Mama flew out for the wedding while the rest of us stayed home to keep the dairy running.
Through our growing up years, the children all sang together at many occasions. We were even asked to sing the music for most of the siblings’ weddings.
(Oh, and another point of interest, two of my sisters had musical names; they both grew up to be music teachers. Alson, one of my three brothers got a minor degree in vocal music; our parents had instilled a deep love for music in our daily lives.)
My fiancé — who is my absolute best friend — and I met during the first year of my college. This past summer, we celebrated our 50 wedding anniversary. We are still best of friends.
THE SISTERS AND THE WEDDING DATES
Kathryn Anne married Pat Rains on June 5
Celeste married John Davis Jr. on June 6
Jean Marie married Orel Sallaska on June 7
Karen Esther married Johnny Joe Davis on June 8
Carmen Sue married Dale King on June 9
Marilyn Fern married Dwight Jackson on June 10
ABOUT CELESTE AND JOHN
John Davis, Jr., was a helicopter pilot/instructor while in the U.S. Army; he got his training at Fort Rucker, Ala. Taking almost a month’s leave, John returned to Oklahoma to get married before going to Vietnam.
In those days, the county courthouse was closed on Saturdays but the wedding was scheduled for the next day; so, Celeste’s father arranged with a clerk to open the courthouse in order for the couple to get their marriage license.
When John returned from Vietnam, he was assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for the rest of his tour. However, because they wanted to get closer to their families, they took a job working on the dairy farm for one year.
Meanwhile, John was looking for a job that had him back in helicopters. Petroleum Helicopters, Inc. (PHI) hired him in Lafayette, La., where they lived for 41 years.
Their daughter Stephanie moved to California in pursuit of her singing career. Their son Sean settled in Clermont, where he has raised his family the past 20 years.
In April 2017, John had triple-heart-bypass surgery. Their son sat with Celeste through the surgery.
“He said to me, ‘Mom, you know Dad won’t be able to continue flying; you need to retire from teaching school and move to Florida. Our children need to get to know their grandparents,’” stated Celeste in an email.
They began planning for that move and actually signed for their house on April 12, 2018, an exact year later, on Celeste’s mom’s birthday.