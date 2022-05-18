On Thursday, May 12 at approximately 4:20 p.m., Groveland Police Department officers responded to the We Are The Future Academy, 207 Groveland Farms Road, in reference to a shooting at the childcare center.
Upon arrival, officers learned that two men were involved in a physical altercation which subsequently led to a shooting.
One man was transported to South Lake Hospital for minor injuries.
The other individual, identified as Stephan Jefferson, was flown by Air Care to Orlando Regional Medical Center and later pronounced deceased by medical staff as a result of succumbing to a single gunshot wound.
Crime scene technicians and detectives quickly responded, while officers maintained the integrity of the scene and assisted with student pickup.
According to authorities, this was an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the community.
This continues to be an active investigation by the detectives of the Groveland Police Department, working closely in cooperation with the Office of the State Attorney.
Groveland Police Department Public Information Manager Sarah Panko can be contacted at sarah.panko@groveland-fl.gov, or: 352-429-4166 x3035.