March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 crisis a global pandemic. One year later, AdventHealth Orlando associate chief medical officer Dr. Victor Herrera reflects on the many changes seen in the past 12 months.
COVID-19 has brought undeniable hardship and tragedy since the first patient arrived at AdventHealth a year ago, Herrera said. But the pandemic also brought an unexpected outcome: swift changes and improvements in how all patients receive care, such as the wider use of telemedicine and equipment that lets clinical teams remotely check a patient’s vitals to keep them out of the hospital.
“COVID-19 has been a tragedy that we will never forget,” said Herrera, who is also an infectious disease specialist, at last week’s AdventHealth Morning Briefing. “But the paradox here is now we are better at treating patients in general.”
Herrera noted the number of COVID-19 patients at AdventHealth hospitals across Central Florida has dropped to the lowest level since last year – to about 400, which is a continuation of a slow, but steady decline since January.
He also touted the effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, which recently gained emergency use authorization from the FDA.
“This vaccine works,” Herrera said. “This vaccine prevents hospitalizations and prevents deaths.”
Dr. Steven R. Smith, AdventHealth Orlando’s chief scientific officer, called the single-dose vaccine a “gamechanger” and noted that AdventHealth was one of about 200 sites that helped test the new vaccine during the clinical trial stage. AdventHealth is also participating in about a dozen other clinical trials related to COVID, Smith said.
Smith also reflected on the somber milestone, which was being commemorated nightly by blue lights on display at AdventHealth facilities and community landmarks such as Lake Eola Fountain.
“We’re not to the end of the tunnel yet, but we’re getting close,” Smith said.
He encouraged people across the community to continue to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, remain socially distanced and get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.