Four Lake County faith leaders will share their suggestions for confronting racism on Feb. 14. Rev. John Christian, Rev. David Crump, Rev. Sandy Haxton and Rev. Michael J. Watkins will present a free, online panel discussion hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County.
The faith leaders will discuss how they have stood up to racism and give tips on how attendees can do the same.
Christian has confronted racism during his 17 years of service on the Leesburg City Commission. He is the pastor of the Christian Worship Center, with locations in Leesburg, Wildwood and Groveland.
Crump has a doctorate in cross-cultural ministry and is currently the grants manager for the Farmworkers Association of Florida in Apopka.
Haxton, founder of the Interfaith Council of Lake County, challenges peoples of all faiths, races and ethnicity to accept and respect one another despite differences. She serves on the NAACP’s Religious Affairs Committee.
Watkins led the successful effort to stop a statue of a Confederate general from being housed in the Lake County Historical Museum. He is pastor of Friendship Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Tavares.
The online program will begin at 7 p.m. To participate via the internet or hear the presentation by phone, register through the Zoom link provided at www.lakecountyuu.net.