Lake Wales History Museum, located at 325 S. Scenic Highway in Lake Wales, is presenting a virtual Florida humanities spring speaker series. Jan. 14 at 6 p.m., the program will be “Indians at the Post Office: New Deal-Era Post Office Murals by Sandra Starr.”
As the museum states, in 1933, Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal had sponsored several art programs to help get people back to work and restore confidence in a nation facing 25 percent unemployment. Fine art murals are on the walls of more than 700 post offices nationwide, usually above the postmaster’s office door. These Depression-era murals capture the historic, visual reflection of how America saw itself, considered its minorities and presented its heroes as the nation moved from a rural to an industrialized society.
Register for the online event at http://bit.ly/34TFyJo.
The one-hour program is free to the public.